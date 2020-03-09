Scholarships worth Rs12bn to be awarded this year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the government is set to award scholarships worth Rs12 billion during the current year.

While addressing participants at the Global Development Workshop, organised by the UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), a UK-based charity, Fawad said that over 70 experts and scientists have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the workshop.

He further said that Pakistan had partnered with the UK in the field of research. He apprised the participants that interaction of these international experts and scientists with President Dr Arif Alvi has been arranged on March 10.

While shedding light on the progress of science and technology in Pakistan, the minister said the country would soon introduce electric buses, making transportation less costly. He further said that the budget of science and technology has been increased by 600 per cent.

Interestingly, Fawad revealed that Pakistan had prepared a cheaper kit for corona detection, making it conveniently affordable to detect devastating COVID-19 virus in Pakistan.

Speaking about Women’s Day, Fawad appreciated the role of women for the betterment of society. He further said that since the days of the Pakistan Movement, the participation of women in all the spheres of life is commendable.

The UK Research Institute Lead Professor Dr Nicola said that the UKRI is excited to work in Pakistan to address challenges aligned to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. She said that the UKRI has allocated a total of £1.5b for research in partnership with low- and middle-income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund.

The UKRI is investing up to £200,000 (Rs40 million) in these workshops.

The Global Development Workshop will end on March 11, 2020.