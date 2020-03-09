For the last two or three years, there has not been a single day when road accidents didn’t occur in Karachi. Most of the accidents were caused by reckless driving. Mostly in highways truck drives and those who drink and drive are notorious for rash driving.

The other day I was horrified to witness a dreadful accident. A young biker and his wife were crushed to death when a speeding truck that came from behind ran over them. They died on the spot itself. I am sure that it was not an isolated incident. Countless innocent lives are lost on the roads, thanks to rash driving and It is due to because there is no proper check and balance of our traffic police, even the drivers have no license and some of the drivers are underage so they don’t know how to drive on the highways or even on the road.

The concern with reckless driving is that it poses a significant risk to the people in the surrounding area as well as the driver. Reckless drivers could kill children, animals and pedestrians. A car that spins out of control can harm other vehicles on the road. In addition, reckless driving can cause significant damage to property. Thus, it goes without saying that reckless driving is a public safety issue that must be properly addressed.

Shahzaib Shaikh

Karachi