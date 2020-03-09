PTM lawmakers travel on Afghan army helicopter from border to Kabul

by APP , (Last Updated 1 second ago)

ISLAMABAD: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmakers Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir on Monday got a free ride on an Afghan National Army helicopter from Pak-Afgan border crossing to Kabul to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani.

Mohsin Dawar thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for delaying his oath, because of the two Pakistani legislators who were barred by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from flying to Kabul for being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday gave one-time permission to the two Pashtun legislators to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Afghan President Ghani.

Mohsin Dawar, in his tweet after reaching Kabul, said, “Wanted to express my gratitude to President @ashrafghani for delaying his oath-taking for the arrival of @Aliwazirna50 and myself.”

The Afghan government specially dispatched a military helicopter to rush the two parliamentarians to the ceremony from Torkham.

Mohsin Dawar, in another Twitter post, from Kabul said, “Overwhelmed by the welcome we have received here. Wishing a peaceful future for Afghanistan and the region.”

Dawar also shared some pictures showing them travelling in an Afghan army helicopter.

According to Afghan media, before reaching Kabul, the PTM leaders also briefly visited some officials in eastern Nangarhar province.