PM Imran wishes Hindu community ‘very happy, peaceful’ Holi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished the Hindu community “a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colors”.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours,” he wrote.

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 9, 2020

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished Holi to the Hindu community.

In his message, Bilawal said that the festival of colors was a symbol of sharing joys, unity and peace. He also appreciated the role of minorities in nation-building and assured that the PPP would continue to empower and protect the weaker segments of the society.

Chairman PPP @BBhuttoZardari felicitates Hindu Community on Holihttps://t.co/4cHzkwhxj8 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 9, 2020

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. This year, the Hindu community across the globe is celebrating the national holiday on Monday (today) and Tuesday.

Balochistan government on Sunday announced a two-day provincial holiday for the Hindu community to celebrate the festival.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.