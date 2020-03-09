Peace process endangered

With two Presidents in Afghanistan

Intra-Afghan talks scheduled for today are nowhere in sight, thanks the rivalry between Messrs Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Hectic efforts by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad to stop the two contenders for power from conducting parallel oath taking ceremonies failed on Monday afternoon. With both candidates having been simultaneously sworn in as Presidents of the same country, Afghanistan has been pushed into a new crisis. Among other things it will affect the morale of the Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and weaken the Afghan government’s position in talks with the militant outfit. A way out needs to be urgently found by the Afghan leadership and the countries that have stake in the Afghan peace.

Mr Ashraf Ghani’s swearing in ceremony was attended by top US civil and military officials in Afghanistan besides Mr Khalilzad as well as ambassadors of important European countries. This shows the tilt of those who provide military support and funds towards Mr Ghani. These countries bear a greater responsibility to end the chaos. A number of important Afghan politicians boycotted both ceremonies indicating that they were concerned about the consequences of the emerging confrontation.

The US and Russia have vowed to oppose any move by the Taliban to restore the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which was a totalitarian theocracy under Mullah Omar. They have pledged to work with the Kabul government, Afghan political leaders, civil society and the Taliban to work out a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that ensures a democratic polity, rights for women and minorities and the end of the war that would contribute to regional stability and global security. The goal cannot be achieved unless the present split in Afghan leadership is healed, giving way to a broader understanding and unity.

It was unfortunate to debar the two PTM supported MNAs from the tribal districts from proceeding to Afghanistan to attend Mr. Ghani’s inauguration as was belatedly realized by the government. It is time that those who matter, learn to trust the elected representatives of the people. While others have failed to do the job, they might play an effective role in resolving Pakistan’s differences with Afghanistan.