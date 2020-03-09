Islamabad police book JUI-F leader, others for disrupting Aurat March

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Monday registered a case against various individuals, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Majeed Hizravi, for attempting to disrupt Aurat March which held in the capital on Sunday.

One person was injured after participants of the pro-woman march were attacked by unidentified individuals who shouted slogans and pelted stones at them.

The rally was being held in a designated area outside the National Press Club when the incident happened. Police had to intervene to control the situation before it escalated.

The first information report (FIR), registered by the state, invoked Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of a common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The report points out that leaders from various politico-religious parties and students from seminaries had illegally occupied the road across the National Press Club.

According to the FIR, the leaders incited violence against participants of Aurat March, after which some people pelted stones at the marchers. The miscreants also tried to enter the premises of the march by using force against security officials present there, it added.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, who had announced to book the attackers a day earlier, also shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter on Monday.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari had also vowed action against “those who attacked the peaceful protesters with stones, sticks”.