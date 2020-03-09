Former PSO MD declared proclaimed offender in LNG case

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Shahid Islam has been declared proclaimed offender in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference.

Accountability judge Azam Khan heard the reference pertaining to the awarding of a multi-billion rupee liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi is also nominated in the reference.

In June 2014, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), a government agency which comes under the jurisdiction of Petroleum Division of which Abbasi was minister back then, had issued a license to Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited (ETPL) – a subsidiary of Engro Corp – to construct a terminal at Port Qasim for landing and re-gasification of LNG.

During the hearing on Monday, Abbasi’s counsel told the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not file supplementary reference to which the NAB prosecutor informed that the reference is under the final phase of its completion and it will be filled till the next hearing.

During the course of the hearing, the NAB informed the court that former PSO MD was not available on its any given address, on which, the court declared him proclaimed offender.

The case adjourned until April 1.