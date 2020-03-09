Colonel martyred, 2 terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed on Monday as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan to foil a “major” terrorist activity.

According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on a terrorist hideout. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist hideout, the press release said.

An army officer, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, was martyred during the exchange of fire. Rehman hailed from Bunji, District Astore and is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also condoled Rehman’s death in a tweet from the official PTI account.

“The whole nation recognises the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and security forces,” the premier said, adding: “It was because of the sacrifices made by the security forces that terrorism has been wiped out from the country.”