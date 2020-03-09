Chaman border to remain closed for another week amid virus threat

CHAMAN: Chaman border between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be kept closed for another week in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, reports emerged on Monday.

The Aghan migrants will also remain suspended temporarily.

On the other hand, the health department told that screening of 15,000 individuals has been completed at the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan had closed the Chaman border, which is a famous land crossing both for cargo and passenger transport, and the land route for one-week on Mar 1 to prevent Coronavirus spread.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministery, the border will remain shut for at least one week with effect from Mar 2. In addition to the border closure, strict precautionary measures have also been put in place in border areas to stop the spread, including the establishment of an isolation ward at DHQ Hospital, Parachinar.

Pakistan reported its seventh case of coronavirus on Sunday when a 50-year-old male in Karachi was diagnosed with the virus. The patient and his family members have been quarantined.

State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government is taking every possible step to protect people from the virus and stressed that there is no need to panic.