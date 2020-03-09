Attack on Aurat March 

Many people had gathered at the Islamabad Press Club to march against patriarchy on Sunday, 8 march. The participants had just started walking when a group of men started pelting stones at them. Some of those men even attacked the women with sticks.

Tell me again how Aurat March is a threat to this country? The threat comes from these kind of people who are willing to injure and kill those who stand up peacefully for their rights and yet they say what women need as they already have everything in this society. They need protection from such men who hit women just because they are raising their voices for their rights. Even the harmless Aurat March is not being accepted in this society.

Maryam Noor

Lahore