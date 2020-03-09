All 25 dead after passenger bus plunges into river in Skardu

SKARDU: All 25 people were killed after a Skardu-bound passenger coaster fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil of Skardu district on Monday.

The coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the accident took place.

According to Deputy Commissioner Skardu Khurram Pervaiz, the process of recovering and shifting bodies was underway, adding that they are being shifted to a hospital via Pakistan Army helicopters and ambulances.

Earlier, spokesman Faizullah Faraq said that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has given orders for an investigation into the incident.

Taking notice of the incident, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jilal Hussain Maqpoon expressed his grief over the lives lost in the accident, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

In September last year, 26 people died and at least 20 others suffered injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from Skardu hit a small hill near Babusar Pass in Diamer district.