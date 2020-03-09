5-day anti-polio drive begins in KP

PESHAWAR: A five-day special anti-polio campaign began in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to KP Emergency Operation Center, the districts where the campaign is being carried out include Peshawar, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, South Waziristan and North Waziristan.

More than three million children up to five years of age will be administered polio drops during the campaign.

10,485 teams have been constituted for the campaign.