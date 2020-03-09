21 dead after passenger bus plunges into river in Skardu

SKARDU: 21 people were killed while four others were injured on Monday after a Skardu-bound passenger coaster fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil of Skardu district.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said the dead include two children. Faraq said that two of the injured have been shifted to the Skardu Combined Military Hospital (CMH) via a military helicopter.

Additionally, he said that nine bodies were recovered from the river.

The spokesman added that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has given orders for an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Skardu Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervaiz said there were reports of 20 deaths in the accident. He had added that Pakistan Army helicopters were assisting in the rescue operations.

In September last year, 26 people died and at least 20 others suffered injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from Skardu hit a small hill near Babusar Pass in Diamer district.