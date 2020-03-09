20 dead after passenger bus plunges into river in Skardu

SKARDU: At least 20 people were killed on Monday after a passenger coaster traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu fell into River Sindh in Rondu Tehsil of Skardu district.

According to Skardu Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervaiz, there are currently reports of 20 deaths in the accident. He added that military helicopters are assisting in the rescue operations, which are currently underway.

According to sources, the bus had 25 passengers on board and five are reported to be severely injured.

More details to follow