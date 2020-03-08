The virus seems to have desiccated commercial activities in China. Air traffic over China alone is a wiry mesh of what it used to be just a month ago. A German minister refused to shake hands with his Chancellor for fear of the virus. And French Uber drivers have built separate cellophane ’compartments’ in their vehicles to shield them.

Meanwhile, life goes by normally in Pakistan, with the wedding season still in full swing. The PSL is also rousing up the populace, with record spectators at the stadiums.

Deluxe trips to destinations like Egypt are also as in fashion as they used to be, with our Embassy obliging Pakistani travellers, as good embassies should.

Virus? What Virus?

* * * * * * * * *

He’s a bit of a family man, the prime minister is. After a long day of whatever he thinks passes of as work, he signs out at 7:00 PM and heads home to spend time with the Mrs.

Is partial to some good old Netflix & Don’t Chill these days, being hooked on to a Turkish serial The Resurrection.