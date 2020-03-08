Sindh govt automates real estate sector to eliminate corruption

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday automated the process of property dealings, the initiative aims to empower people from the convenience of their homes and ridding the process of corruption done by the middlemen.

According to details, no-objection certificates (NOCs), property selling documents and verifications along with registration of the property is now possible sitting in the comfort of your home.

The new system brought in and installed by the department of revenue will also focus on computerizing available data on properties, revenue management and assurance of accessible easy information.

The new system is soon to be seen in Sindh. The initiative also touts a home delivery system for documents which will charge you an additional fee for the deed.

E-stamp papers are being introduced in the revolutionary step towards eradicating the prevalence of fake stamp papers.