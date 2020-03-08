Second phase of Ehsaas Kafaalat program to be launched in KP

ISLAMABAD: The second phase of the Ehsaas Kafaalat Program will be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday for the socio-economic empowerment of poor women.

Under the program, the government will provide an Rs2,000 stipend would be paid to registered women under the Ehsas Kafalat Programme through a digital system. According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, the stipend would be paid to beneficiaries of formerly Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) through two leading private banks to avoid complications.

PTI’s flagship social welfare program was launched in a phased manner. In the first phase, the program was launched in Lakki Marwat, Haripur, Charsadda and Mohmand districts where the enrolment process began following the completion of the National Socio-economic Registry (NSER) survey.

The enrolled families of these districts started receiving stipends from February 2020 while more beneficiary families will be added through desk registration over the course of the year.

Registration desks have been set up by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in every tehsil of these four districts while other districts will be covered by end of the year.

All existing eligible beneficiaries of the BISP from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to be part of the Kafaalat program, said a press release.

According to the eligibility criteria, only the destitute are eligible under the program. Government servants and their spouses, taxpayers, car owners, people with a history of foreign travels are not eligible. Data analytics will be used to exclude individuals on these parameters.

Payment will be made through the new biometric Ehsaas Digital Payment System. Women will draw money from point of sales agents and biometric ATMs of a private bank.

It merits a mention here it is for the first time in the history of the county that women will be able to receive stipends from ATMs thus cutting the middleman. According to Nishtar, the ATM system was introduced to give payments under a transparent mechanism and number of such points was being increased so that they could get stipend amount in a dignified way in their respective areas.