PPP workers protest after Bilawal’s refusal to meet them

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers on Sunday held a protest outside the residence of party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after the latter refused to meet them at his house in Lahore.

The supporters chanted slogans against Bilawal.

“We want the workers to be respected too,” said a PPP supporter. “I have come from really far to meet our leader but he didn’t even let us inside the house.”

Another supporter said that they have been affiliated with the PPP since the start. “We go to all their rallies and support their cause but they aren’t even allowing us to meet Bilawal,” he added.