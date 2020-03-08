PM says equal opportunities for women will result in inclusive growth

–Firdous says welfare state not possible without active participation of women

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the observance of International Women’s Day was the reiteration of the commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities for the women.

“In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the character of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” the prime minister stated.

He said that it was indeed encouraging to see that the Pakistani women were proving their mettle in all walks of life and were achieving excellence in their respective fields at the national and international levels.

“I firmly believe that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment for women.”

“I reaffirm my pledge this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” the PM office media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

The ‘Aurat March’ was held in various cities across Pakistan to observe the International Women’s Day. The first march of such kind was held in 2018 by Hum Aurtain – a feminist collective – in Karachi, but last year it extended to other cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: “Power of women is greater than the pen and sword.”

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said women in Pakistan would be marching to “demand their rights in accordance with our religion Islam, as enshrined in our Constitution and in the commitments made by successive governments through ratification of international human rights conventions”. She said that the right to peaceful protest is a “democratic right and women cannot be denied it”.

“Women must also respect that right for other women. Diversity and tolerance — respect for the ‘other’. #AuratMarch,” she tweeted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Islam has given respect to women and added that without the development of the women the country can’t progress.

Addressing a special ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day in Lahore, she said without the active participation of women in every field of life, the dream of a true Islamic welfare state cannot be fulfilled. She said that Pakistani women were committed to proving their capabilities in every field of life.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Islam gave the highest respect to women and all rights given to them in the UN Charter were already present in the Holy Quran.

Referring to the miserable condition of Kashmiri women suffering gravely at the hands of Indian forces along other segments of society for the last four months, she lamented the world institutions’ silence over it.