Pakistan reports seventh coronavirus case

–No positive case among coronavirus suspects quarantined at Taftan border

QUETTA: Sindh has reported its fourth case of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases across the country to seven, Sindh’s coronavirus taskforce informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.

The case was reported a day after the Sindh government said the first patient of the virus, Yahya Jafri, showed signs of recovery.

Yahya Jafferi supposedly contracted the virus during his visit to the Iranian holy city of Qum, where he had travelled to as part of a group of 28 pilgrims. He had tested positive for coronavirus on February 26 and was shifted to the isolation ward of a private hospital in Karachi.

Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi told the chief minister that out of four samples sent to a lab for tests, one of them was diagnosed positive while the results of three others were negative.

The chief minister directed the health department to isolate people who had remained in contact with the infected persons. The meeting was informed that Sindh health department had conducted the test of 107 samples: four were positive while 103 came out as negative.

The chief minister was told that 300 pilgrims who were scheduled to reach Sukkur on Sunday could not leave Taftan and now they would leave for Sukkur on Monday evening. The chief minister said that all the pilgrims must be checked when they reach Sukkur.

“If they are all clear they should be allowed to go their home, else the entire bus should be quarantined,” he ordered the authorities concerned.

Pakistan has reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus and all of them had a travel history to Iran. Pakistan’s neighbor has reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of China and thousands have been infected, including parliamentarians and government officials.

On Thursday, the provincial health department had reported the country’s sixth case of the novel coronavirus in Karachi, whereas the fifth case was reported on March 3.

More than 100,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which has now reached over 80 countries and territories. Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home, with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic.

‘NO CASES AT TAFTAN BORDER’:

None of the people quarantined at Pakistan House at the Taftan Border have tested positive for the coronavirus, it emerged on Sunday. They will be sent back home after staying in quarantine for a week, a media report said.

There were fears that travelers coming from Iran would bring the coronavirus with them so Pakistan closed the border and put all the arrivals in quarantine.

The PDMA says many people have completed a full week in quarantine and have tested negative for the virus. Over 2,000 will be sent to Quetta. So far, the number of people who crossed the border into Pakistan has been recorded at 4,000.

A quarantine center has been set up in Quetta where 3,000 people can stay. It was set up after the Pakistan House ran out of space. People will be taken there in over 30 buses.

The PDMA says that once the people reach Quetta they will be screened again.