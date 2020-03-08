Opposition to ‘Aurat March’

Male-dominated criticism screams hypocrisy

Today’s ‘Aurat March’ has been allowed to take place by both the Lahore and Islamabad High Courts, which have rejected petitions demanding that it be banned. One ridiculous assertion, that has thankfully gotten the least amount of traction, is that somehow the march is being sponsored by some sinister anti-state elements. However, unfortunately, the conversation, rather than focusing on the real purpose of the one-day demonstration, is around the perceived ‘vulgarity’ of the slogans that will be chanted and placards that will be displayed, especially ‘mera jism, meri marzi’ (my body my choice). One of the vilest examples of this intolerance was playwright and serial misogynist Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s uncalled for abusive outburst at activist Marvi Sirmed on live television. Although Ms Sirmed did speak out of turn, saying those dreaded four words, which was easily avoidable as Mr Qamar had not interrupted her earlier when she was speaking, his response was outrageously disproportionate. Oddly, there are as many people who find nothing wrong with Qamar’s actions as there are those who have condemned it outrightly. That most of Mr Qamar’s supporters are males speaks to the severity of the underlying problem. Political parties seem to be divided over the issue as well. The PTI and PML(N) think that the march should go on so long as ‘the march would not harm honour and dignity of the country’ and that ‘the organisers to take a stance which was culturally acceptable to society’. The PPP is the only party that has expressed outright support, no strings attached. Religious parties like the JUI(F), quite expectedly, are opposed to the march, threatening to stop it by force themselves if the state does not.

It is an undeniable fact that women in Pakistan are persecuted, facing dangers that can range from domestic abuse to rape and murder. Regressive, unlawful practices such as karo kari (a form of honour killing), underage marriages, forced conversion of girls belonging to already marginalized minorities and widespread sexual harassment at the workplace and home, are just a few examples.

There is a plethora of statistics that paint a disturbingly clear and accurate picture of women’s rights, or lack thereof, in Third-World countries like Pakistan. Aurat March’s core body has correctly highlighted the hypocrisy in the state allowing a bigoted extremist like TLP chief Khadim Rizvi to spew his violence-inducing toxicity for days on end, but finding that women taking to the streets to peacefully demand their rights, is taking it too far. The march should go on undeterred so long as it is lawful and peaceful. All provincial administrations should provide ample security to the marchers so as to avoid any untoward incidents.