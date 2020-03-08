Nationwide march to mark International Women’s Day today

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: In various cities across Pakistan, the ‘Aurat March’ is being held today to mark International Women’s Day.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. Last year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

This year the march is once again being held in various cities nationwide:

Lahore: Participants gather at 11:00 AM at the Lahore Press Club, march to begin at noon

Participants gather at 11:00 AM at the Lahore Press Club, march to begin at noon Multan : 11:00 AM at the Multan Press Club

: 11:00 AM at the Multan Press Club Quetta : 11:00 AM at the Quetta Press Club

: 11:00 AM at the Quetta Press Club Islamabad : Timing changed to 03:00 PM due to weather conditions; at the Islamabad Press Club

: Timing changed to 03:00 PM due to weather conditions; at the Islamabad Press Club Karachi: 03:00 PM at Frere Hall

The Aurat March, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain, a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

This year, the March’s manifesto revolves around khud-mukhtari (independence) of women.

Earlier on Friday, the federal government had announced its support for Aurat March, expressing the hope that the participants of the march “would not harm honor and dignity of the country”. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the government would give full support to the march provided it “does not trample on the country’s honor”.

As the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced “unconditional support”, the right-wing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) backed the marchers provided the organisers take a “culturally acceptable” stance.