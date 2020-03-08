Nationwide march being held to mark International Women’s Day today

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Scores of men, women and transgenders are currently rallying across the country to mark International Women’s Day.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. Last year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad. Aimed at expressing solidarity with women and to push for accountability and restorative justice against violence and harassment at home and in public spaces, this year the march is being held across the country.

Lahore: Participants gather at 11:00 AM at the Lahore Press Club, march to begin at noon

Participants gather at 11:00 AM at the Lahore Press Club, march to begin at noon Multan : 11:00 AM at the Multan Press Club

: 11:00 AM at the Multan Press Club Quetta : 11:00 AM at the Quetta Press Club

: 11:00 AM at the Quetta Press Club Islamabad : Timing changed to 03:00 PM due to weather conditions; at the Islamabad Press Club

: Timing changed to 03:00 PM due to weather conditions; at the Islamabad Press Club Karachi: 03:00 PM at Frere Hall

The Aurat March, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain, a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

This year, the March’s manifesto revolves around khud-mukhtari (independence) of women.

LAHORE

In Lahore, marchers gathered at the Lahore Press Club. Carrying placards, they played the drums, chanted slogans and clapped.

As the attendees gathered, they chanted slogans calling for the independence of women.

Two layers of security have been enforced including policewomen.

ISLAMABAD

In Islamabad, the Aurat March will begin at 03:00 PM.

Separately, female members of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) held a march outside the National Press Club. The participants reached China Chowk from the National Press Club where the party chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering.

QUETTA

The Women’s Alliance organised the Aurat March in Quetta on Sunday. A large number of women participated in the rally that began at the Quetta Press Club.

Protesters demanded equal rights for the women in society during the rally and vowed to continue to fight against harassment and acid attacks.

MESSAGES POUR IN

Various politicians have also shared messages for International Women’s Day.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: “Power of women is greater than the pen and sword.”

Power of women is greater than the pen and sword (Jinnah). On #WomensDay we agree that Pakistan as a state & all its citizens must ensure for Women:

Equal opportunities in education, health & jobs;

Inclusion;

Ensure inheritance;

Safety in all spaces;

No harassment & no violence. pic.twitter.com/ta6r92MnUD — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 8, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that observing International Women’s Day is a “reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women”.

In a statement, the premier said: “In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society.

“It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.”

“I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” he said.

In his message on the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, PML-N had always taken steps for the protection and promotion of women.

The former Punjab chief minister added that if given the opportunity to be in the government again, they will take “historic steps” for women’s education, health and economic betterment.