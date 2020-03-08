Met Office forecasts more rains

by INP , (Last Updated 36 mins ago)

ISLAMABAD: Reports of intermittent rains have been received from different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and the capital during the last 24 hours.

Met Office forecast more rain with a thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan 9 degree centigrade, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 4, Lahore 12, Peshawar 11, Karachi 16 and Murree 2 degree.

Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M1) section was closed to all sorts of traffic due to heavy downpour yesterday.

A spokesperson of the Motorway police said that the section of the motorway has been closed owing to bad weather conditions.

The spokesman also advised the people to avoid unnecessary journey tonight.