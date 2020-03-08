Men join Aurat March for equitable society in Karachi

KARACHI: A sizable number of men have also joined Aurat March to support the cause of equitable society.

Men, many accompanying their female family members, were witnessed holding placards inscribed with demands that called for an end to discriminatory practices and seeking socio-economic empowerment of the Pakistani women in particular and marginalized sections in general.

Amir Aziz was one of these gentlemen who enquired as to why a contribution to the economy made by 67 per cent of rural women, working in the agriculture sector, is not duly recognized adding that their labour is also not acknowledged in terms of “wages”.

“67 per cent of women work in the fields while 60 per cent of their labour is not enumerated as work,” read the placard carried by him.

The fact that the march was basically to draw attention towards discrepancies and help address malaise was also reflected through the submission portrayed by one Parvin Karim asking parents to “Give Education and Not Dowry.”

A young girl, who preferred to be introduced as a Women Action Forum’s (WAF) activist talking to APP said women of the country have to be empowered and confident enough to make decisions about their lives, be these related to the right to education, choice of career or marriage.

This goes beyond her right as an individual, she said emphasizing that empowerment can help her play a meaningful contribution towards the political system of the country paving way for a progressive society where they have a voice in the decision as well as policymaking.

Laila Manghi witnessed searching for books of her choice at the weekly makeshift book fair on the premises of Frere Hall, when approached said she is among the participants of the “Aurat March” and is trying to avail the opportunity to purchase publications for herself as well for the friends.

“I am here because I firmly believe that all conscientious citizens must come together to bring about much-needed changes for good in the society,” she said.

What she opined appeared to be the most prevalent feeling as many of the participants were witnessed carrying placards as well as banners inscribed with “Let Us Come Together for Needed Reforms in Our Society.”

Amina Mahfooz, a student of 8th standard, was noticed calling upon the parents in particular and society, in general, to help “Daughters Be Educated and Trusted.”

Kazi Adib Mahfooz, the father of Amina, standing beside her daughter registered with concern the fact that series of pro-women laws have been introduced over the years yet their meaningful implementation remains a far cry.

There were also a number of women who were not with their male family members but mentioned that none of them were stopped from joining the march and that it was heartening to see an emerging change in the approach and attitude of people in general towards the issue of women rights.

Mehnaz Rahman, a senior woman activist mentioning that the “Aurat March” organized on the occasion of “International Women Day” is a chance to bring along all like-minded members of the society on a single platform.

“We must realize that struggle is not against any segment or section of the society but the patriarchal mindset,” she said in reply to a question.