Due to the recent monsoon rains the city of lights Karachi was in turmoil because of the closed sewage system, plastic bags, and other rubbish on the roads. Many innocent people lost their lives after getting heavy electric shocks. This time was not less than hell for the people of Karachi.

But, this unbearable situation is not going to be so in the coming time as a campaign “Let’s Make Karachi Clean” has been initiated by the great PM of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan. I believe it is a praiseworthy step taken by the government of the time. It is not a hidden fact that the previous leaders of Pakistan were just busy in increasing their bank balance. The campaign, “Let’s Make Karachi Clean” will be supervised by the provincial government and the concerned authorities and the PM will be keeping an eye on the campaign as well. It is going to be a great relief for the people of Karachi.

Riaz Quraish Maqsoodi

Turbat