Govt making all-out efforts to contain coronavirus: Mirza

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that the government is taking every possible step to protect people from the virus.

According to details, Dr Zafar Mirza made an unannounced visit to the isolation room of PIMS hospital and inquired about the available facilities from the deployed staff.

Dr Mirza directed paramedical staff and doctors to strictly follow issued SOPs.

He also said that the government is making all possible efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in the country and federal and provincial governments have formed isolation rooms at hospitals. He added that the government is working closely with provinces under the National Action Plan.

No need to panic about coronavirus, the special assistant said and added that a total six coronavirus cases were confirmed in Pakistan.