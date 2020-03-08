Afghan deal golden opportunity for peace: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday termed the Afghanistan peace deal a golden opportunity to move towards peace in the region.

Talking to media person after inauguration of a road at Timber Market, Qureshi said few elements should not be allowed to succeed to derail the peace process so that this golden opportunity is availed for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He said that there was some information about development on the issue of release of prisoners. He said after the successful resolution of the issue, the intra-Afghan dialogue was on the cards. He said everyone has condemned Kabul attack which is a good sign, adding that the same spirit was needed in future to bring ease in the lives of the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking about south Punjab, he said the PTI government is committed to establishing South Punjab as a separate province but do have the clear majority to pass a resolution.

He said it has been decided in a meeting to seek support from other parties for the purpose. He said the government had decided to establish a sub-secretariat in south Punjab to facilitate people of the areas; however, few parliamentarians wanted the establishment of the secretariat in Bahawalpur and few in Multan.

Foreign Minister added that general secretary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) sent a special envoy to Pakistan which met with all leaders. He said the envoy visited different areas of the country and also Azad Kashmir and met with the prime minister of Azaad Kashmir.

FM Qureshi stated that the European Union has extended Pakistan’s GSP plus status for another two years which is a victory of the government’s foreign policy. He said an extension of status would increase the country’s export. He said the inflation has been decreased to 11.4 per cent from 14.6 per cent, adding that efforts were being made to bring more decrease in it.

Answering a question on Corona Virus, he said Pakistani students in China were safe and were being offered with different facilities by the government of China. He said the government has taken various measures to prevent coronavirus attack in the country, including the closing of the border with Afghanistan and Iran.

He said international organizations have appreciated the measures taken by the government against coronavirus. He said not even a single case of death by coronavirus has been reported so far in the country.