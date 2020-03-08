Complete consensus in PTI on women’s rights: Fawad

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that there was a complete consensus in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on women’s rights, and the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to include all segments of society, including women, in the mainstream of national development.

Speaking to the media, Fawad said that women were an integral part of society as they were about 50 per cent of the total population. “According to Quaid-e-Azam, we cannot make progress until and unless we bring the women in the mainstream of national development,” he said.

Responding to a question, Fawad said that women should get themselves educated first and then make themselves strong economically. “When women will be strong and independent economically, they can easily take part in all activities of national progress and prosperity,” he added.

Earlier, Fawad visited the residence of Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Chairman Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu and condoled with him over the demise of his mother. He also prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present on the occasion.