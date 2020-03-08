COAS pays tribute to women for role in nation-building

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday paid tribute to the women of the country for their pivotal role in nation-building.

In a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that COAS has paid tribute to all women of Pakistan, who have played a pivotal role in nation-building in all segments of our society. “Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are the pride of our nation,” ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.