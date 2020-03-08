Freight train derails near Sukkur

SUKKUR: A freight train filled to the brim with coal derailed on Sunday, four trains traveling on the track of the derailed train were made to stop their respective journey’s to remove the derailed train and clear the track again.

According to details, one of the bogeys of the freight train went completely off-track and the locomotive dodged a serious accident.

No damage to life or property was reported in the incident, teams are currently working to remove the affected bogey from the train.

The remaining carriages will be allowed to continue on their merry way after the derailed bogey is detached, rescue sources revealed.