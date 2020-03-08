Bilawal is proud to be son of ‘most empowered woman’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday took to Twitter to pay tribute to women, including his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on International Women’s Day.

“Women in Pakistan have been on the forefront of every struggle, against every tyrant. Today they march not just for themselves, but for generations to come,” the PPP leader said.

“So proud to have been raised by the strongest most empowered woman. She remains my guiding light.”

International Women’s Day is being observed today to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality.