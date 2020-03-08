AJK PM lauds LoC victims’ courage

ABBASPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday lauded the courage and commitment of the people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that they were rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland.

Addressing a big public gathering at Abbaspur near LoC, the prime minister also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the enemy.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Indian firing at LoC and bravery showed by the entire population, he said that India has miserably failed to demoralize the people by resorting unprovoked shelling on them.

Haider said that people residing along the LoC will fight against the Indian aggression by standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces.

He said that India continuously violating international laws by targeting the civilian population. “Indian troops are using cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiris. 32 people including women, elders and kids were martyred in Indian firing across the LoC”, he added.

The prime minister assured the LoC affectees that their all genuine problems would be addressed on the priority and the government would not leave them alone.

He said that work on a big project with the financial assistance of the federal government would be initiated to provide all civic facilities to the people of LoC.

Referring to the development and institutional reforms initiatives taken by the government, Haider expressed profound gratitude to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for a 100 per cent increase in the development budget of the state.

He said that the major portion of the budget is being spent on health, education, communication and works and up-gradation of the basic infrastructure in the state. “When we came into power, we had three basic priorities; efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in its true perspective, good governance and elimination of corrupt practices in public-serving institutions”, he added.

“We introduced a third-party recruitment system in AJK, NTS through which we recruited competent people. We reconstituted the Public Service Commission, which provides jobs to those who couldn’t think to get such jobs without any political reference”, the prime minister said.

He lauded the role of the people of Abbaspur in the Kashmir liberation movement. “They are brave due to living near to LoC and facing the coward Indian army on a daily basis”, he added.

Earlier, he inaugurated Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Abbaspur. The hospital will start regular functioning in the next two months to provide better health services to the local people at their doorsteps.