Traffic mismanagement dampens cricket spirit in Lahore

–Citizens say the teams should either be kept within the premises of Gaddafi Stadium or be airlifted from their hotels to avoid inconvenience to commuters

LAHORE: Following some relief during the first few Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore, the citizens faced a test of patience on Friday when the traffic remained jam-packed in several areas of the provincial capital.

Roads leading to the Gaddafi Stadium, where the Karachi Kings faced Multan Sultans, remained jam-packed for hours, which led to citizens facing great difficulty in travelling from one place to another.

Moreover, the rain added to the miseries of the people, especially those riding their motorcycles, as they stood there, soaked in the rain, waiting for the traffic to move.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, citizens complained about being stuck in traffic for hours. They lamented that the authorities did not pay heed to their concerns and blocked the roads for the pleasure of others.

Amina Hassan, a citizen who works at an office near the stadium, said that she remained stuck in traffic for over two hours after leaving her workplace. “What is the point of these matches when the common man suffers the most because of them?” she asked.

Another citizen named Murad Khan said that the authorities should either keep the teams within the premises of Gaddafi Stadium or airlift them from their hotels to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Other citizens also said similar things when asked about the problems they faced because of the cricket matches in Lahore. They said that whenever international cricket comes to the city, they are the ones who suffer the most. They urged the authorities to take alternative measures so that they too can rejoice at the return of international cricket in the country.

When contacted, Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (r) Syed Hammad Abid said that they had to take tough decisions to ensure the security of international players.

“Seven SPs, 15 DSPs, 90 inspectors and 1,700 traffic wardens were deployed during today’s match to ensure the smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

However, he added, their plans were disrupted when the rain lashed the city, affecting the overall pace of the traffic. He further said that despite this, the traffic did not come to a halt and the police still managed to control the situation.

The CTO also advised the people to constantly check the social media handles of the traffic police during the upcoming matches to remain informed about the traffic situation in order to avoid any inconvenience.

UPCOMING MATCHES IN LAHORE:

March 8: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (7:00 pm to 10:15 pm)

March 10: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (7:00 pm to 10:15 pm)

March 11: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans (7:00 pm to 10:15 pm)

March 15: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm)

Matches on March 18, 20 and 22 will be played between teams that qualify for the next rounds.