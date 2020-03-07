Sindh govt announces to reopen schools from March 9

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday announced to open private and government schools across the province on March 9.

He said that the decision to open schools from March 9 was taken to ensure preparations for the matriculation papers in the city.

“The schools shall receive admit cards from the board of secondary education on priority basis in order to hand them over to the students before the examinations commencing from March 16,” he said.

He, however, said that the academic activities at the schools would begin after March 13 as per the announced schedule.

The minister further announced that the new academic year for 2020-21 in all provincial schools would begin from April 15, while summer vacation will be between May 20 and July 20 for two months.