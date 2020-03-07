Samit Patel and Lahore Qalandars finds joy on square turner

Lahore Qalandars 100 for 2 (Hafeez 39) beat Quetta Gladiators 98 for 9 (Patel 4-5) by eight wickets

LAHORE: Has the PSL really moved back to Pakistan, and is this a T20 league? Today, on a pitch redolent of the most treacherous surfaces in the UAE, Samit Patel, aided by a contingent of Lahore Qalandars spinners who happened to come in handy, blew Quetta Gladiators top order away, reducing them to 21 for 6.

The pitch was ragging square, and there was little Quetta could do but cautiously bat out the 20 overs from that point on. They limped to 98, which appeared impressive in the circumstances, but when the second innings rolled around, Quetta’s slower bowlers simply didn’t possess the same bite. A 62-run partnership between Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk put any early fears to rest, and Lahore cantered to a crushing win with 8 wickets and nine overs to spare.