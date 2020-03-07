Punjab govt not giving bail extension to Nawaz Sharif, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Saturday rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif’s request for a bail extension in an official response submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday.

In its reply to the court, the government said that PML-N leaders failed to provide fresh medical reports of their party supremo whereas the extension in bail was rejected on the committee’s recommendation.

It may be noted here that the provincial government’s move did not come as a surprise as Law Minister Raja Basharat, during a press conference in the last week of February, had said that the Punjab cabinet had decided against extending Nawaz’s bail.

It may be noted here that the former prime minister was allowed to fly to London for his treatment after being awarded bail on medical grounds by the LHC.

Earlier this week, the government of Pakistan had sought deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

Nawaz Sharif is convicted and he is no more on the bail, therefore, he should be deported to Pakistan, the letter reads.

The letter stated that Sharif had failed to satisfy the Punjab government’s committee on medical grounds regarding his health. The committee sent its recommendations to Punjab government which rejected the former prime minister’s bail extension.

Last month, Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid had said that the former prime minister had not provided his updated medical reports to the provincial government. She criticised the PML-N leader and said that pictures of him dining out in London had cast doubt about his health condition.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the government had written a letter to the UK authorities, asking them to deport the former prime minister.

“The letter to bring a foreigner back home has been sent”, she had said, referring indirectly to the former prime minister.

PML-N Vice President and Nawaz’s daughter Maryam has filed a petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) to have her name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) so she can take care of her father in the UK. However, several government officials, including federal minister Faisal Vawda have said that the PML-N leader will not be allowed to leave the country as she is a convict.