Police arrest 8, recovers illegal liquor, weapons

SARGODHA: Punjab police on Saturday arrested 8 suspects and recovered liquor and illegal weapon from their possession.

According to a spokesman, on the direction of Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather, Station House Officer (SHO) Phularwan Muhammad Ilyas along with his team conducted raids at various areas of Phularwan and recovered two 12bore guns, four 30 bore pistols, one riffle of 444 bore and 20 bottles of liquor from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.