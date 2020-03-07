PM Imran’s visit to Karachi postponed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long official to Karachi, scheduled for today, was postponed due to bad weather in Islamabad.

The premier was scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in the port city. However, a statement issued from Sindh Governor House stated that all projects would be inaugurated as per schedule by Governor Imran Ismail.

Governor Ismail would inaugurate Sakhi Hassan Flyover, 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover. Other projects include the renovation of Nishtar Road and the restoration of Manghopir Road.

The premier was also to chair a high-level meeting to review the progress made in various federal funded development projects and public welfare schemes in Sindh.

The prime minister last visited Karachi in January this year during which he held a meeting with Governor Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to a statement issued at that time, Murad, while discussing development schemes, told Imran that some important projects of his province were pending in the Planning and Development Ministry.

Reports emerging from the metropolis had revealed that the chief minister also complained that the ongoing federal government projects in Karachi were moving at a slow pace. At this, the prime minister had said that he will direct the minister in question, Asad Umar, to expedite the process of the Sindh government’s schemes. He also assured Shah that the federal government’s schemes in Karachi will be completed “at the earliest”.