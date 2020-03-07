PM Imran’s visit to Karachi postponed due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long official to Karachi, scheduled for today, was postponed due to bad weather in Islamabad.

The premier was scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in the port city. However, a statement issued from Sindh Governor House stated that all projects would be inaugurated as per schedule by Governor Imran Ismail.

Governor Ismail would inaugurate Sakhi Hassan Flyover, 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover. Other projects include the renovation of Nishtar Road and the restoration of Manghopir Road.

The premier was also to chair a high-level meeting to review the progress made in various federal funded development projects and public welfare schemes in Sindh.