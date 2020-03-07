Over 168 faint after consuming unhygienic food

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LARKANA: As many as 168 people fainted after consuming unhygienic food in Larkana, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in village Habib Bughio, where 168 people consumed the unhygienic food at a marriage ceremony.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the people to the district hospital where the condition of five patients is said to critical.

Earlier on October 24, at least 45 school students in Hyderabad were hospitalized on suspicion of food poisoning.