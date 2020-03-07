Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology will target other minorities after Muslims, Imran warns

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned the international community about dire consequences of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology, which he said will target all minorities of India after Muslims.

“I continue to warn international community that Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology will target all minorities. Right now prime target is Kashmiri Muslims and Muslims in India; but intolerance and targeting is spreading and will spread to other minority communities,” he wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

The premier said this supremacist ideology, if not checked, will target all communities in India including Dalits and eventually anyone who dares to disagree with this fascist ideology will be the target of violence.

“The consequences will be felt beyond the region unless resolute action is taken,” he maintained.

The prime minister also quoted a news article in which Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore condemned the removal of a 12-foot statue of Jesus Christ from a Christian burial place in a rural district of Mumbai by local police.