Indictment of Sanaullah in narcotics case delayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan could not be indicted in narcotics case against him on Saturday as the court summoned lawyers of all parties for arguments in the next hearing.

According to details, the hearing was presided over by Judge Shakir Hassan.

Sanaullah has filed an application to obtain a copy of the statements given against him by witnesses.

The other accused in the case, Usman Farooq, requested the court to allow his new counsel to represent him. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor maintained that the suspects were “wasting the court’s time”.

The hearing was then adjourned till Mar 28.

Following the hearing, Sanaullah, during a media talk, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s treatment will be completed in March, and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan by the end of March.

He claimed that drug peddlers were forced to give statements against him. The incompetent government has done nothing but inflating prices and businesses of people have been affected, he said.

The PML-N leader also expressed his support for the Aurat March. The march should be allowed and women should be given their rights, he stressed.