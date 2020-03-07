Imran unhappy with ministers over unprofessional conduct

–PM vows to hold people who hoarded wheat and sugar accountable, make their names public

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed annoyance at the unprofessional conduct of his cabinet members, saying sometimes the opposition doesn’t even need to do something against the government as its ministers’ statements were enough to land it in hot water.

“When the opposition does nothing, some minister makes such a statement that it becomes difficult to handle the fallout,” PM Imran was quoted as saying during a meeting with the PTI’s social media team. “There are even some ministers who are found more in Kohsar Market than their offices,” he took a jibe at ministers.

In September last year, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had issued a “red letter” to 27 ministries for a “critical delay” in the tasks assigned to them. The letter — which is viewed as a final warning and an expression of displeasure — was issued to the secretaries for 27 federal ministries out of a total of 34 ministries.

Speaking about the sugar and wheat crisis, he said a probe report on the wheat and sugar crisis that the country faced lately would be made public and the government would not let anyone off the hook.

A day earlier, in a meeting to discuss the artificial shortage of wheat flour and sugar in the country, the prime minister had ordered that the investigative report regarding the shortage be made public as soon as possible and that exemplary punishment be meted out to those involved.

Imran said the government faced “fake news items” that were churned out deliberately. Calling for positive criticism on social media, he stressed the need for ascertaining the veracity of news stories before directing criticism at the government on their basis.

The premier said our own people buy into propaganda peddled through fake news. He said despair is forbidden in Islam and expressed the optimism that good times are around the corner.

The members of the social media team questioned the premier about the release of corrupt persons on bail to which he said that bails were granted by courts.

“However, this does not mean that the corruption cases against them have ended or they are not corrupt,” he added.