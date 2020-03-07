FIA probe report on wheat flour crisis sent to PM: report

ISLAMABAD: The investigation report in the recent flour crisis in the country has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reports emerged on Saturday.

According to the report, the crisis was artificial and occurred as a result of mismanagement. The report further revealed that there was no shortage of wheat in the country but it was artificially created to increase profits.

Earlier on Jan 22, Prime Minister Imran had directed the formulation of an investigative body to probe the crisis.

Sources privy to the development had revealed that the committee made to tackle the issue would thoroughly examine the recent wheat crisis and give a formal report on the matter to the prime minister.

The three-member committee headed by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia will also include a member from the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab and the intelligence bureau (IB) each.