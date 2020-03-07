Federal censor board on the cards for ‘uniform’ film policy

–Firdous says govt will revive cinema industry to propagate ‘Islamic values and ideology’

–Says govt will support local producers, take stakeholders on board before forming new film policy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday decided to establish a federal censor board that will work along with the provincial censor boards in order for a “uniform film policy to propagate Islamic values and ideology”.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “The matter of a new federal censor board would be presented in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), as after the 18th Amendment, provinces had established different censor boards so a uniform policy could not be created.”

She announced that the government would be recognising cinema as an industry as it had done with film production and added that the positive image of Pakistan was could not be completed without the revival of cinemas.

The SAPM said that people associated with filmmaking had met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and informed him of their problems, adding that the government has analysed its priorities regarding a new film policy.

“The prime minister made it clear to the film producers yesterday that Pakistan’s identity, culture, and religion is our pride and we have to return to it … Islamic values and ideology will be propagated through films.”

She said a committee will present a report on the threats and problems affecting the film industry, adding that valid demands of the film industry will also be accepted before the announcement of the new policy.

“We are going to incorporate all [cinema owners’] valid concerns. No policy can be made without consulting all stakeholders.”

While commending the desire of people affiliated with film-making and production to invest in the country and transmit cultural values to the next generation, she said the government wanted to support local producers and connect them to audiences.

“The information ministry will also forward recommendations to the prime minister to exempt film producers and cinema owners from certain taxes,” the government spokesperson said.

Seasoned film producer Syed Noor who was also present at the news conference said that the industry is receiving support from the government for the first time. “I have been in this industry for 50 years but this is the first time I have seen the government doing something … the industry will receive support.”

Pakistan Film Producers Association Chairman Amjad Rashid said that members of the association had met the PM’s aide several times and the government had accepted nearly all of their demands.

He added that the government’s help is very necessary for the industry and that the people would soon hear “good news”.