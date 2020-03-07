16 female govt employees confess to benefit from BISP

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday revealed that 16 female government employees have admitted to being benefited from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has provided a record of more 343 people who got benefits from the BISP.

The officials said 15 out of 16 female government employees appeared before the FIA and confessed to getting financial support from the BISP under names of their family members.

“Majority of the names have been identified in this regard,” the FIA officials added.

A six-member team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is carrying out the probe from the officers of the different districts.

The FIA, last month, had started sending notices to government officials who were illegally registered on Benazir Income Support Programme.