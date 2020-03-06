Will the Kashmir perfidy impair the Indian Union?

China supports Pakistan on Kashmir. Under the Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement (March 2, 1963), China yielded 2,000 square kilometres of administered territory to Pakistan (contrary to misconception). Like Kashmir dispute, McMahon Line is a maleficent legacy of British colonial raj. Maxwell in his book, India’s China War, showed the boundary between Tibet and China, curved round its southern extension to show what would have been the boundary between India and Tibet. The proceedings of the agreement were made public in 1935 and the Survey of India began to mark the lines on their maps. India and China have divergent perceptions of the McMahon Line.

China wants India to settle the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan first. Let India realise that Indian Union is a cauldron of centrifugal movements. How did the Indian Union come into being? Through compromises with ‘rebellious’ icons like Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah of Kashmir, Master Tara Singh of East Punjab, Lal Denga of Mizoram, Angami Zapu Phizo of Nagaland, and so on. What happens to this Union if China begins supplying weapons to various insurgent groups fighting in northeastern India and the west? India arrested several intellectuals for links to separatist movements including Kashmiris and Naxalbaris (indiatvnews dated August 30, 2018). India alleges that ‘the arrested accused were involved in procuring weapons and arming the rebels through international routes’.

The Naxalites want to carve out an independent zone extending from Nepal through Bihar and then to Dandakarnaya region extending upto Tamil Nadu to give them access to the Bay of Bengal as well as the Indian Ocean’. Several pro-Naxalite revolutionary bodies (People’s War, Maoist Communist Centrei, and Communist Party of Nepal) merged their differences (October 15, 2004) to achieve their sea-access aim. If China supports India’s rebels, the portents are that disputed Kashmir could trigger disintegration of the Indian `Union’. Let India read the writing on the wall.

AJ Malik

Rawalpindi