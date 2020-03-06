US grateful to Pakistan for facilitating historic deal by ensuring other side’s presence

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed gratitude on behalf of the US for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the historic deal with the Taliban, diplomatic sources have informed The Dependent.

In a call with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday, Pompeo acknowledged that the deal and the talks preceding them would’ve been impossible without the role that Pakistan has played.

“Both of us know that without Pakistan, the historic peace deal would not have been finalised, because we both know that without Pakistan there would not have been the other side with which the US would sign the agreement,” Pompeo told Qureshi, multiple sources confirmed.

“Hence, it gives me immense pleasure to thank you on behalf of President Donald Trump, who is grateful that Pakistan ensured the other side’s presence with all parties timing the accord perfectly for the year 2020,” Pompeo added.

During the phone call both Pompeo and Qureshi agreed that by ensuring the Taliban’s presence for the peace talks, Pakistan has done a commendable job for all parties. However, it was reaffirmed that the job wasn’t done yet.

“The same job needs to continue going forward, because, as you know, such developments will be beneficial for rulers in both countries,” Qureshi told Pompeo.