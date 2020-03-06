Ultrasensitive Modi deactivates Facebook after being cyberbullied by victims of communal massacre

NEW DELHI – Mean and inconsiderate bullies, hailing from among the friends and families of those being killed and injured in the ongoing communal massacre in New Delhi, have forced the ultrasensitive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deactivate his social media accounts in what is the latest high-profile example of cyberbullying.

Modi, who has been relentlessly targeted by the opposition, critics and nationwide bullies, who have come out on the street to criticise him in massive numbers, took to the social media to reveal that he is considering completely leaving social media, owing in large part to the vicious campaigns that are designed specifically to malign him.

Digital rights activists belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have raised their voices against this blatant cyberbullying against an especially sensitive individual. The activists claim that freedom of speech doesn’t mean allowance for cybercrime against vulnerable individuals.

“We are listening to the genuine concerns of the cases of cyberbullying originating in New Delhi, and we have little choice other than to silence these voices,” said Pragya Singh Thakur, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha Member, who is also an activist fighting for the rights of Narendra Modi.